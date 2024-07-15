Rakul Preet Singh’s brother Aman arrested in drug case

Bollywood actor, Rakul Preet Singh’s brother, Aman Preet Singh found himself in a pickle as he, along with four others were arrested by the Hyderabad Police on Monday in a drug case, officials said.

Earlier in the day, Aman and the other accused were arrested after the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Department discovered 2.6 kgs of cocaine being transported to Hyderabad for sale. The police team dismantled the drug racket and identified 30 customers, including Aman Preet Singh.

The five accused were identified as Aman Preet Singh, Aniketh Reddy, Prasad, Madhusudhan and Nikhil Daman, are currently in police custody and will be produced in court after medical examination.

“As consumers, we picked up five people and brought them to the police station. In the urine test kit, all of them were found positive. They have been taken into custody. We are now sending them for detailed medical examination,” Srinivas, DCP, Cyberabad Police, Rajendra Nagar Zone said.

For the uninitiated, even Rakul Preet Singh has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a drug trafficking and consumption case in 2022 and 2021.

The ED has been investigating a drug trafficking and consumption case for the past four years. This probe began following the 2017 bust of a high-end drug cartel by Telangana’s Prohibition and Excise Department. The cartel was supplying LSD, MDMA, and other narcotics.

