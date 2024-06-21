Rakul Preet & Jackky Bhagnani prove that the ‘couple does yoga together, stays together’

Today marks International Yoga Day and the importance of yoga has only grown multiple folds over the years with constantly changing times, stress and a lot many things that affect mental health.

And our beloved celebrities are no different, where the list is long of actors and other personalities, who continue to advocate the benefits and importance of doing yoga everyday. And what could be better than celebrities who are a couple who does it together.

Actors and recently married couple, Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani continue to give couple goals time and again with their adorable posts, their appearances and absolute love for each other.

And today’s International Yoga Day marked another instance of them not just giving couple goals but showcasing the importance of doing yoga on an everyday basis.

Posting about it, Rakul Preet captioned it, “Together in wellness and all things beautiful happy #internationaldayofyoga to all you lovely people .. #fittogetherstaytogether

Yoga is a state of mind , a state of bliss, a feeling of being one with yourself and the universe take baby steps towards a healthier you”-

For the uninitiated, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Goa on February 21. They had been dating for a few years. The couple have been happily enjoying the initial phase of their marriage while being busy on their respective workfronts.