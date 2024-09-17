‘De De Pyaar De 2’ shoot begins; Rakul Preet Singh shares excitement

Actor Rakul Preet Singh is all set to revisit the world she gained immense success and love for and that was the film, De De Pyaar De. The actor starred alongside Tabu and Ajay Devgn in the film, which went on to earn over 100 crores at the box office. It was confirmed a while ago that Singh and Devgn are all set to return to this universe but perhaps in a new way.

It has been going in the conversation for a while, but now Singh has officially begun shooting for the film. The actor posted about it, as in one of the first stories, she posted the image of the script in a file and captioned it saying, “Here we go. Scenes for this schedule. It’s always so much fun to create a character and live her journey. Ok off to learning the dialogue now. Gn”-

She later posted another story as she was in the car and on the way to the location they were shooting at and captioned that as, ‘Day 1 Punjab’. It was an early morning at 5:38 am and the sun had barely risen yet-

For the uninitiated, De De Pyaar De 2 will not see the return of Tabu and instead, the plot has probably been twisted and changed a bit as R. Madhavan has joined the cast. This means that Devgn and Madhavan will be seen in a film yet again after the immense success of their collaboration earlier this year in the form of Shaitaan.