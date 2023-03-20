Alanna Panday married Ivor McCray in front of family and friends in Mumbai on Thursday. Alanna, the daughter of Chunky Panday’s brother Chikki Panday and wife Deanne Panday, married in front of a large celebrity guest list, including actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan. In a celebration video, Shah Rukh, Gauri, and Deanne may be seen dancing together on the dance floor. Together, the three of them danced to an AP Dhillon song.

Watch The Video Here –

Gauri Khan held Shah Rukh’s hand as they approached to dance with Deanne, who was wearing a golden gown. Shah Rukh was wearing a black suit and a white shirt. The wedding of Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray took place on Thursday, and Gauri was dressed in green attire. To Dil Nu by AP Dhillon, Shah Rukh, Gauri, and Deanne danced. Also, the trio engaged in a round of dancing while holding hands. The background was filled with dancing, including that of Ananya Panday and others. Before that, a video of Shah Rukh and Gauri watching Ahaan Panday and Karan Mehta dance to his song “I’m the Best” from his 1997 film “Yes Boss” was also circulated online.

