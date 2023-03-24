Urvashi Rautela took the internet by storm with her bold look in beige deep neck gown. The diva was recently spotted at an event looking all ravishing in a stylish deep neck beige designer gown. The actress completed the look with her long tied up curled hair. She rounded it off with filled-in eyerbrows, dewy shimmery eye look and pink glossy lips. The actress decked it up with a pair of sheer diamond earrings.

The actress graced an event night in the sheer, gorgeous designer gown. Filmy Gyan dropping the exclusive video on their official Instagram handle, left Urvashi’s fans all awestruck as the diva looks all appealing in the video. Sharing the video, the page wrote, “The ever-gorgeous Urvashi is all dolled up for an event.”

Here take a look-

Urvashi Rautela is one of the most celebrated actresses from Bollywood. Known for her amazing fashion decks and uprightly stunning appeal on the screen, the actress has never failed to astound the fans and buffs with her spectacular vogue quotient. What’s more, the actress has also earned love with her amazing dance skills that she came up with classic item songs to date in some of the popular B-town movies.

Coming back to her above her lookbook for the event night, fans came in all gushing with love and an array of love heart emojis in the comments. However, some felt that she looks better without makeup and when she keeps it natural. While some couldn’t stop admiring her gaudy look for the event.

What are your views on the above designer apparel worn by Urvashi Rautela? Let us know in the comments below and for more updates stay tuned.