Athiya Shetty is an avid social media user. Time and again, the diva has kept her fashion ecstasies on point with her regular posts and updates on her social media handle, and here again she has shared some candid aesthetic picture on her Instagram handle, giving us pure goals. The actress looked gorgeous in the candid selfie picture that she shared.

In the picture, we can see Shetty wearing casual top. She teamed it with her wavy messy long hair and minimal makeup. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “no caption, no problem” in the caption. Here take a look- What we loved even more is the blue dewy filter that Athiya used in the picture.

Of late, Athiya was in the news following her marriage with cricketer KL Rahul. The two gave off pure couple goals soon after their marriage pictures went viral on the internet. Earlier, too their cosy candid pictures on Instagram handle, always got us absolutely superawed with goals.

In a recent talk, KL Rahul talking to Athiya Shetty, he replied, to her question that says ‘who you are closest to and most scared in the family’, to which KL replied, “You are the closest to your mother and the whole family is afraid of you. She is not scared of nobody.” Earlier, in Jan when they got married, hours later they jointly shared a post on their Instagram saying, “‘In your light, I learn how to love…’ Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.” As quoted by Hindustan Times.

