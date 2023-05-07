ADVERTISEMENT
What's Kareena Kapoor Khan's Summer Special Lunch?

In this article, check out what the Bebo of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan prefers to eat in lunch in her summer days that will keep her healthy and light

Author: Aarti Tiwari
07 May,2023 13:35:12
What's Kareena Kapoor Khan's Summer Special Lunch?

Ruler of millions of hearts, Kareena Kapoor Khan, is a famous star with her powerful onscreen presence. She has come a long way in her career throughout the years and is known as one of the biggies of Bollywood. She has a lavish lifestyle, lives in an expensive house and undoubtedly treats herself to delicious dishes. The diva today revealed her healthy summer lunch secret. Read more to know.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Summer Lunch

Bebo of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a story of a special summer lunch. In the picture, there is some light food with yoghurt, pickle and fried chips. Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fitness freak, and so she prefers soft and healthy food that will keep you light and energetic.

What's Kareena Kapoor Khan's Summer Special Lunch? 804551

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Work

Kareena Kapoor Khan is very famous throughout the country. She is one of the best actresses in the town. She owns huge fandom on her Instagram account, with 10.4 million followers. Her regular photo, reels and updates entertain the audience and keep them engaged with her. Some of her best films include Heroine, Jab We Met, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Thank you.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

