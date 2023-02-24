Health and fitness are very important things for every human being. But, in a time of competition and technology, where everything is running, one should know how to have peace and positivity. Mimi Chakraborty dropped a workout video on her Instagram with long captions emphasizing the power of positivity.

In the video, Mimi held her weight in her and did strengthening exercises on her balcony. She shared this video with the caption, “Power of positivity, Kindness, and manifestation takes you a long way.

(we don’t need to be perfect; working towards the right direction, the thought and motive is what matters.We can start today, being perfect is not the goal; being human with humanity is all that matters today)”.

Also, the video has text that reads, “I am beautiful just the way I am, Nothing needs to change for me to begin to love myself. Infinite energy fills me up today, I love myself unconditionally, I m doing great, I m enough, I am right where I need to be, I trust my life, I realised not to compare myself with others, I m whole, My life is unfolding in perfect divine timing love xoxo.”

Fans also dropped their opinions in the comments. A fan wrote, “Seeing you Mimi always has a positive energy and will look pretty sweet .” The other praised her, “All time fav… Whom ever character always follows and make yourself as service….. That song is more favorite than this….” “Excellent posture with that bell,” said the third person.

