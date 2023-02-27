Jungkook, the youngest member of the well-known K-pop group BTS, is renowned for his heartwarming habits, which have won him a devoted following throughout the world. In addition to his tremendous talent and charisma on stage. These are five of Jungkook’s endearing traits that will only deepen your affection for him.

His affection for his supporters

Jungkook is renowned for his intense love and gratitude for his fans, commonly known as the ARMY. During fan events, concerts, and on social media, he is frequently observed interacting with them. As a way of showing his appreciation and affection for his supporters, Jungkook is well known for his practice of writing handwritten notes to them.

He was committed to his craft.

Jungkook is devoted to music and strives to develop his abilities continually. Even in his spare time, he frequently appears to be practicing his singing and dancing. In order to better his performances, he is also renowned for his practice of asking his fellow BTS members and music industry experts for their opinions and suggestions.

His devotion to his group of followers

The BTS members and Jungkook are very close, and he frequently shows them his concern. He is renowned for regularly preparing meals for the group’s participants to ensure their nutritional security. As the go-to person for massages, he frequently offers his services to his worn-out and stressed-out members.

He cherished animals

Because he loves animals, Jungkook frequently posts images and videos of his. He is well known for often rescuing and adopting unwanted animals, such as the dog Gureum that he discovered on the street. He even created a clothing line that was based on his pets to promote animal adoption.

His unassuming and straightforward demeanor

Despite his enormous success and fame, Jungkook maintains his modesty and groundedness. He is renowned for his practice of thanking and expressing gratitude to those that support BTS’s performances in the background. Also, he shows respect for those who have come before him in the music business by frequently seeking their counsel.

Finally, Jungkook’s pleasant habits show forth his compassionate and caring personality, his love for his work, and his modesty despite his enormous reputation. It is no mystery why he has won a huge following worldwide and is still looked up to as an inspiration and a role model by many.

Source : koreaboo