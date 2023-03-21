The beloved K-pop group’s fans were devastated to learn that they would have to take a musical break because of the South Korean government’s requirement that each of the group’s seven members serve in the military (RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook). Although Jimin, Suga, and J-Hope have all announced or produced solo music, it has been assumed that an epic BTS reunion will occur around 2025 when they have completed their military responsibilities.

However, the band’s future appears doubtful following Bang Si-(CEO Hyuk of the band’s agency HYBE) attendance at the Kwanghun Forum. According to remarks compiled by The Kpop Herald, when questioned about the band’s potential comeback, Bang stated, “They said they hope’ the members can resume in 2025, not ‘will,” adding, “BTS and the firm will both work for it, but it doesn’t mean they can target [the date of 2025].”

The contract with the band has not yet been renewed, Bang continued. claiming that “there is still time left.” “We’ll discuss [contract renewal with the members] within the time, and they believe it will be right for us to speak about it after the discussion ends,” Bang added.

When asked when the band’s military service will be complete, Bang responded, “The enlistment schedules are private information, so he cannot speak about it here. But they will disclose the dates transparently once their schedules are confirmed.”

Source – Uproxx

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more news updates.