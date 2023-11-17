Aas Paas Hai Khuda is my favourite go-to song: Singer Shruti Pathak

Bollywood playback singer Shruti Pathak who has given us some great hits like Tujhe Bhula Diya from Anjaana Anjaani, Mar Jaawaan from Fashion and Shubhaarambh from Kai Po Che amongst many chart busters is now making her debut as a music composer with her song “Udd Udd jaaye” in the film Dhak Dhak. She’s got two bangers of songs in the film of which she has also composed one. The film stars actors Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanjana Sanghi and Ratna Pathak Shah.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Shruti talks about her passion for music and what it means to her.

What is your go-to song?

Aas paas hai khuda. Not because it’s my song. But genuinely, because that song is hopeful and inspiring.

What is the one song that makes you very happy and charged up after a tiring day?

Ghazals give me happiness. Listening to Mehdi Hassan Saab or Beghum Akhtar or Farida Khannum is happiness to me.

The significance of listening to songs for you is?

I feel it’s the biggest part of the learning process. What some of the legends have done in music is remarkable. They’re an institution in themselves… But beyond anything else, music is healing. And it’s a part of my senses, my life & everything I do or feel.

What is your favourite song?

That’s the most difficult question for an artist to answer. But I’d say – Mar Jaawaan, as it was a dream debut song for me. And I couldn’t have asked for a better song to kickstart my career. Whatever I am today I owe it to the song. And hence Mar Jaawaan from Fashion.

What is the one song that has one memory related to it?

Every song has a story! Tujhe Bhula Diya is my favourite story to tell though. It was a chill evening at Vishal Shekhar’s studio when I sang the scratch for this song sitting in the console room without any prep… And what’s special about it is that a year later when the song released, they didn’t want me to re-record it or anything. They had just loved it as it was. And so did the audience. I guess sometimes raw / straight from heart works better than shiny finished versions.

Lyrics of that one song that you remember to the T?

All my songs. Though I forget lyrics a lot, I think one has an emotional connect with their own work. Hence it’s easier to remember them. Of course apart from the fact that you sing them more often.

Your favourite dance song?

Any upbeat Punjabi songs nowadays.

A song that you love singing to your life partner?

So many. Hahahaha.

Ok , let’s pick one ! I guess that would be Lag ja gale.

A song that describes your family?

Hum Saath Saath Hai