Anuradha Paudwal finds her song recreations horrifying, refers Arijit Singh’s cover ‘Aaj Phir Tum Pe’

Anuradh Paudwal talks about how the remixes of her songs have horrified her constantly. The veteran singer who has given her beautiful voice to some iconic popular songs to date, has now opened up on the same, and how she feels like crying every time she gets to know a remix has come up. However, she has different opinion when it comes to Arijit Singh who sang Aaj Phir Tum Pe, sung originally by her and Pankaj Udhas.

Anuradha on how her song recreations horrify her

Talking to Indian Express, she said, “I do sometimes listen to my own songs, not a lot, but when I do, I listen to devotional ones. But you know when I listen to them? When there is a remix and I am horrified and I want to cry– that is when I immediately, without fail, I put to my own songs and listen to them! That, ‘Oh wow, well now this is such a good song,’

Anuradha on Aaj Phir Tum Pe

Recalling a powerful instance of a remix that stirred her emotions, Paudwal revealed that she was profoundly moved, even to the point of tears, upon hearing the revamped rendition of “Aaj Phir Tum Pe Pyaar Aaya Hai” from the film Dayavan. Originally composed by the renowned duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal and sung by Paudwal herself alongside Pankaj Udhas, the song featured Vinod Khanna and Madhuri Dixit. The reimagined track, created for the sensuous thriller Hate Story 2, was skillfully performed by Arijit Singh and Samira Koppikar, with music by Arka. The impact of this remix left an indelible impression on Paudwal, showcasing the enduring power of music to evoke deep emotions.

She said, “That had happened when someone asked me to listen to this (remix) from Dayavan (Aaj Phir Tum Pe). That person told me it is a super-duper hit track and sent it to me. I was in tears when I heard it, I immediately switched to YouTube and heard my original song from the film multiple times. Tab jaake mere mann mein shaanti aayi (Finally I found peace).”