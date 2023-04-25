ADVERTISEMENT
Arijit Singh’s unpopular rare music video from his early days, watch

As Arijit Singh turns 36, we decided to treat you with a rare music video from the singer’s early days that we bet you haven’t seen before

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
25 Apr,2023 20:53:28
Arijit Singh turns a year older today. The singer is known for his mellifluous voice. No wonder, Singh is one of the most celebrated singers in the country, with no age bars or parameters. He is known for his versatility and is hailed as a singer of all seasons and moods. However, he is mostly known for his songs that prompt melancholy.

Setting that apart now! For it’s his birthday, it demands something special! And owing to that, here we have shared the rarest ‘unpopular’ music video ever released, featuring the Kabira singer.

Arijit Singh’s music video

Know the song ‘Raabta’? That goes, “Kehte hain khuda ne is jahan mein sabhi ke liye Kisi na kisi ko hai banaya har kisi ke liye”, well while it’s one of the celebrated songs from Arijit Singh’s career; we bet that you have missed out on this very ‘raw’ ‘innocent’ music video that Arijit Singh made, singing the song.

We got our hands on the video, on his birthday, and wasted no time but to share with you! In the video, we can see Arijit Singh acknowledging his ‘mentors’, and also the ‘crew’ who helped him in the song. Later to that, we see, Arijit Singh, in his most ‘non glamourous’ version, singing the song with all his heart out.

Check out-

The video truly proves how humble of a soul the singer has always been in his entire life. Do you love it just like us? Let us know in the comments below-

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

