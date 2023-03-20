Spanish singer, songwriter, performer, and record producer, Enrique Iglesias is among the best-selling Spanish-language performers of all time with over 170 million records sold globally. During the course of his profession, he has published a number of albums, including “Enrique Iglesias,” “Escape,” “Insomniac,” “Euphoria,” and “Sex and Love.” The following are some of Enrique Iglesias’ most well-known songs:

Hero

One of Iglesias’ most well-known songs is “Hero,” which came out in 2001. It has a romantic tone and became a huge hit all over the world.

Bailando

2014 saw the release of the single “Bailando,” which featured Descemer Bueno and Gente de Zona. It is a Latin pop song that has received various accolades and became a huge hit all over the world.

Escape

“Escape”: The song with that name was released in 2002. Iglesias’ second English-language album contains the song. The cheerful dance-pop song became an international hit.

I Like It

“I Like It” is a single by Pitbull that was released in 2010. Almost 400 million people have viewed the electro-pop and hip-hop songs on YouTube, which became a global success.

Tonight

“Tonight (I’m Lovin’ You)” is a single by DJ Frank E and Ludacris that was released in 2010. Almost 200 million people have viewed the dance-pop song on YouTube, which became a global success.

Heartbeat

“Heartbeat”: Nicole Scherzinger is a featured artist on this 2010 single. Around 150 million people have viewed the dance-pop song on YouTube, which became a global success.

El Perdón

“El Perdón”: Nicky Jam is a featured artist on this 2015 song. It is a reggaeton and Latin pop song that has amassed over 2.5 billion views on YouTube and became a huge hit all over the world.

Subeme La Radio

“Subeme La Radio” is a 2017 single with Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox, and other artists. It is a reggaeton and Latin pop song with over 1.3 billion views on YouTube that became a global success.

‘Enrique Iglesias’ music is a fusion of dance, pop, and Latin music, which has contributed to his global success. His mellow voice has made him beloved among music fans, and it continues to uplift and amuse listeners all over the world.