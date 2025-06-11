Enrique Iglesias’ Kissing Video Goes Viral; Soon To Perform In Mumbai

Global pop sensation Enrique Iglesias, who rules millions of hearts with his romantic voice and hit songs around the world, is going to come to India once again. After almost a decade, Enrique is going to perform live in Mumbai. This mega concert will be held on 30 October 2025 at the MMRDA Ground in Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai, in which more than 30 thousand fans are expected to attend.

A kissing video with a fan went viral

Recently an old video of Enrique has come into discussion again. Actually, in September 2022, Enrique shared a video on Instagram, in which an interesting incident happened while clicking a photo with a female fan. The fan first kissed him on the cheek, but suddenly he turned his face and there was a lip-to-lip kiss between the two.

It can be clearly seen in the video that Enrique was trying to separate the fan from himself, but she kept holding him tightly. Eventually, Enrique somehow freed himself and walked away laughing. This video has been viewed more than 10.6 million times so far.

Mixed reactions from fans

People’s opinions on the video were quite divided. One user wrote, “This was very strange and desperate, he was trying to remove her.” At the same time, a fan jokingly said, “Now I also want to come to your concert.” Some even called it an assault, while some fans wrote, “What a lucky fan she was, you are the best for your fans.”

Enrique is also happy in his personal life

47-year-old Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias has been in a relationship with tennis star Anna Kournikova for the last 21 years. Both also have three children. However, neither Enrique nor Anna Kournikova has reacted to this viral video so far.

Worldwide popularity

Enrique has created his own identity across the world with superhit songs like Bailamos, Rhythm Divine, Be With You, Escape and Hero. Now it will be interesting to see how much this mega show in Mumbai creates a stir.

Stay tuned for more updates only on IWMBuzz.com.