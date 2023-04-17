Surbhi Chandna is one of the most admired and gorgeous actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi TV industry. In all these years, Surbhi Chandna has worked extremely hard to become the personality and sensation that she is today and well, we love her for real. Each and every time she comes up with a new project on TV, the excitement and happiness of the fans is at an all-time high for real. As a performing artiste, Surbhi Chandna has always focused on quality ahead of quantity. Well, that’s why, whenever she is seen on TV, her loyal legion of fans simply can’t keep calm ladies and gentlemen.

Check out how Surbhi Chandna is seen enjoying a song of Enrique Iglesias:

Apart from being active in TV daily soaps and reality shows ladies and gentlemen, one thing about Surbhi Chandna is that she loves to travel. Be it different locations in the country or in International destinations, Surbhi Chandna loves to travel and explore different places. Well, this time, it was her turn to explore Portugal. Well, wondering what she’s upto over there? Well, she seems to have met Enrique Iglesias. Well, not literally. In a video shared from her end on social media, Surbhi is seen watching a song by Enrique being played on the TV screen and well, this virtual meet is extremely special indeed. See below folks –

Past Success:

As far as good work in the past is concerned, Surbhi Chandna has done terrific work earlier in TV shows like Naagin and others. Absolutely amazing, ain’t it? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com