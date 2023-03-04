The seven-member Korean boy band, made up of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, has been performing for around nine years and is still topping charts throughout the world. With 4.52 million records sold in South Korea in the first half of the year, BTS broke the previous high sales record in 2022. Proof became BTS’s sixth number-one album on the Billboard 200 chart (25 June 2022). BTS has broadcast its brand alliances with well-known companies in the fields of fashion, technology, and Formula E. The brand value of the five-time Grammy-nominated trio has caused their endorsement partners’ revenues to soar.

Being so wealthy and well-known allows the group’s members to partake in anything that exudes grandeur and opulence. BTS members own some of the most expensive possessions that cost millions, including luxurious homes in affluent neighborhoods of Seoul, Rolex Cosmograph Daytona watches, the Gucci Eco-Cashmere Coat, diamond chokers, and expensive automobiles.

Jungkook

Jungkook, the newest member of BTS, is enthralled by luxurious automobiles. The Mercedes Benz AMG G63 model, which is a statement car, was previously owned by the maknae of the K-pop group. According to rumors, BTS’s Jungkook bought the G-Class version SUV in 2019 and owned it for two years before selling it. The expensive vehicle, which was reportedly owned and driven by Jungkook personally, was discovered on the art website Backlot, an auction site that mostly specializes in rare artifacts, according to a story from Insight on November 16, 2022.

In addition to his love of automobiles, Jungkook also wears expensive timepieces. He owns a large assortment of Rolex timepieces. His Rolex Day-Date Series watch with a special President Bracelet is one of the priciest (price starts at around USD 36,600). The young BTS member was spotted at the 2017 American Music Awards (AMAs) flashing his expensive Rolex Cosmograph Daytona.

V

Kim Taehyung, better known as V from BTS, adores all things ostentatious and creative. According to rumors, the group member has purchased a lavish apartment in South Korea’s affluent Gangnam neighborhood. He rarely posts photos of his personal art area from his house on Instagram. V supposedly has a $4.55 million dollar apartment.

It’s impossible for V to be secretive about her love of Gucci. The singer even awoke in Gucci clothing for BTS in the Soop. BTS fans, however, have a particular fondness for a stage appearance of the group in which V was spotted wearing a stunning Gucci Floral Diamond Choker priced at an astounding USD 30,000. The Gucci corduroy jacket with button embroidery, valued at USD 7580, that V wore at the BTS performance of AMAs is also noteworthy. V also chose a pricey, opulent ready-to-wear Bottega Veneta jacket for one of the group’s Billboard photo shoots that cost $5300.

J-Hope

One of BTS’s key rappers, J-Hope, is a typical K-pop star who owns a lavish condominium in Seoul’s Forest Trimage complex. Apparently, the apartment was purchased in 2016 for USD 6.1 million.

A Porsche Carrera 911 that the rapper is proud to own and that originally cost about USD 84,000.

Jimin

The BTS member Jimin, who is currently hard at work on his solo project, is the owner of one of the most costly homes in Nine One Hannam, South Korea. Most of Seoul’s opulent apartments are located in this 2020 construction of luxury homes. According to reports, the South Korean artist paid USD 5.3 million for the more than 293 sq m house.

Other pricey vehicles owned by BTS member Jimin include a vintage Porsche Panamera GTS (USD 179,800) and a Kia Carnival (USD 46,000).

Source : koreaboo