BTS' Jimin adds casual twist with long blazer to corporate outfit

BTS's Jimin, a true fashion maven in his own right, recently decided to spice up the corporate game with a touch of casual flair, and oh boy, did he pull it off!

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
07 Sep,2023 00:05:32
07 Sep,2023 00:05:32

BTS’s Jimin, a true fashion maven in his own right, recently decided to spice up the corporate game with a touch of casual flair, and oh boy, did he pull it off! The renowned singer from the prestigious group graced his Instagram handle with a set of jaw-dropping pictures, and fashion enthusiasts around the world collectively sighed in admiration.

Jimin’s style game is nothing short of legendary, and this time was no exception. He showcased his impeccable taste at an exhibition by the iconic brand, Dior, leaving everyone in awe. His outfit of choice? A crisp white shirt paired effortlessly with sleek grey trousers. But that’s not where the magic ends – Jimin added an extra layer of pizzazz with chic silver neck chains that screamed “cool and collected.”

Now, the pièce de résistance? A stylish, long ivory blazer that draped gracefully over his ensemble. The blazer brought a whole new level of sophistication to his look, effortlessly elevating it from corporate chic to high-fashion heaven.

But let’s not forget those signature locks of his! Jimin kept his hair styled to perfection, exuding an air of charm and charisma that’s uniquely his own. It’s no wonder he’s often hailed as the epitome of style and fashion goals.

Jimin’s fashion sense has become a legend in its own right. He’s not just known for his incredible vocal range and dynamic performances on stage; he’s also a trendsetter in the world of fashion. Whether it’s rocking the stage in elaborate ensembles or effortlessly blending casual and formal, Jimin’s style choices continue to captivate fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Check out-

BTS' Jimin adds casual twist with long blazer to corporate outfit 849129

BTS' Jimin adds casual twist with long blazer to corporate outfit 849130

BTS' Jimin adds casual twist with long blazer to corporate outfit 849131

BTS' Jimin adds casual twist with long blazer to corporate outfit 849132

In the world of BTS, where talent and charisma abound, Jimin’s fashion sense stands out as a force to be reckoned with. With every appearance, he manages to effortlessly blend the worlds of comfort and luxury, leaving a trail of fashion inspiration in his wake. The fashion world eagerly anticipates his every move, and fans can’t help but admire how effortlessly he sets trends and raises the style bar higher each time.

So, here’s to BTS’s fashion icon, Jimin, and his ever-evolving style that continues to inspire and astonish us all.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

