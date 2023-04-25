BTS Suga And His BathTub Diaries Is A Must See, Check Out

Here check out BTS Suga's new mesmerizing pictures in the bathtub

BTS Suga is an all-time stunner. The idol is winning hearts with his latest solo album D-Day. This is his first official solo album D-Day under his stage name August D. In contrast, the latest pictures of him posing in a bathtub are going viral on the internet. Read more to see.

BTS Suga BathTub Look

The stunning idol donned a white t-shirt paired with a vintage black and white shirt and ripped denim pants secured with a belt. In addition, the chunky black and brown shoe rounded his appearance. He styled his look with oxidized ornaments, and the clean hairstyle uplifted his face.

BTS Suga posed in the bathtub and looked into the camera with those mysterious eyes. His edgy expression made fans go gaga over his statement look. In contrast, the messy surrounding, minimal lighting, and vintage look made this picture more captivating.

In the following picture, Suga looks into the mirror as if looking into your eyes. The idol has always mesmerized fans with his unique and out-of-the-box style.

BTS released his first solo album D-Day worldwide. Also, the idol announced his solo world tour with his stage name Agust D. In addition, the idol also appeared in the Disney+ documentary, released on 21st April. The documentary is about the behind-the-scenes of BTs Suga’s new album.

