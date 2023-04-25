ADVERTISEMENT
Music | Celebrities

BTS Suga And His BathTub Diaries Is A Must See, Check Out

Here check out BTS Suga's new mesmerizing pictures in the bathtub

Author: Aarti Tiwari
25 Apr,2023 00:30:59
BTS Suga And His BathTub Diaries Is A Must See, Check Out

BTS Suga is an all-time stunner. The idol is winning hearts with his latest solo album D-Day. This is his first official solo album D-Day under his stage name August D. In contrast, the latest pictures of him posing in a bathtub are going viral on the internet. Read more to see.

BTS Suga BathTub Look

The stunning idol donned a white t-shirt paired with a vintage black and white shirt and ripped denim pants secured with a belt. In addition, the chunky black and brown shoe rounded his appearance. He styled his look with oxidized ornaments, and the clean hairstyle uplifted his face.

BTS Suga posed in the bathtub and looked into the camera with those mysterious eyes. His edgy expression made fans go gaga over his statement look. In contrast, the messy surrounding, minimal lighting, and vintage look made this picture more captivating.

In the following picture, Suga looks into the mirror as if looking into your eyes. The idol has always mesmerized fans with his unique and out-of-the-box style.

BTS Suga And His BathTub Diaries Is A Must See, Check Out 800636

BTS Suga And His BathTub Diaries Is A Must See, Check Out 800638

BTS Suga And His BathTub Diaries Is A Must See, Check Out 800639

BTS Suga

BTS released his first solo album D-Day worldwide. Also, the idol announced his solo world tour with his stage name Agust D. In addition, the idol also appeared in the Disney+ documentary, released on 21st April. The documentary is about the behind-the-scenes of BTs Suga’s new album.

Did you like BTS Suga’s new pictures in the bathtub? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
'D-Day' BTS Suga Is Ready To Debut With His Solo Single On 21st April
'D-Day' BTS Suga Is Ready To Debut With His Solo Single On 21st April
BTS Members Suga And Jimin Implied The Band's Reunion In 2025; Read!
BTS Members Suga And Jimin Implied The Band's Reunion In 2025; Read!
BTS Jimin Feels 'Sick And Safe' With BTS Suga; Check Now!
BTS Jimin Feels 'Sick And Safe' With BTS Suga; Check Now!
Check Out: BTS Suga Looks Dapper In A Black And White Outfit While Eating French Fries
Check Out: BTS Suga Looks Dapper In A Black And White Outfit While Eating French Fries
Top 5 Songs Produced By BTS Rapper Suga You Should Add To Your Playlist, Check Now!
Top 5 Songs Produced By BTS Rapper Suga You Should Add To Your Playlist, Check Now!
Check Out BTS Boys' Shirtless Looks
Check Out BTS Boys' Shirtless Looks
Latest Stories
Awww! Abhishek Bachchan Pulls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Close In A Viral Video
Awww! Abhishek Bachchan Pulls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Close In A Viral Video
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Mr. Khurana sees Rajveer as Palki’s perfect partner
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Mr. Khurana sees Rajveer as Palki’s perfect partner
Exclusive: Ayesha Kapoor joins the cast of Shemaroo Umang's Raazz Mahal
Exclusive: Ayesha Kapoor joins the cast of Shemaroo Umang's Raazz Mahal
The Best Of Varun Dhawan
The Best Of Varun Dhawan
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi learns about Lakshmi being trapped by terrorists
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi learns about Lakshmi being trapped by terrorists
"Deepika Has The Right To Ask For.....," Actress Madhoo Raises Voice Against Inequality In B-town
"Deepika Has The Right To Ask For.....," Actress Madhoo Raises Voice Against Inequality In B-town
Read Latest News