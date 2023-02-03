BTS, one of the leading K-pop boy bands with seven talented members RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, SUGA, V and Jungkook doesn’t miss a chance to astound us with their regular engaging beats on social media. And their fans known as ARMY in whole never gets denied of exclusive witness aboard. Given that, SUGA has now dropped in a set of steamy pictures on her social media handle, going all shirtless to his fans’ amaze. The pictures left the entire internet gaga, soon SUGA shared it on his Instagram.

SUGA shared a set of three pictures on his Instagram on Thursday. Seemingly the pictures were taken in the shower. However, SUGA’s face doesn’t get clear in the pictures for the steamy bathroom he remains in. But we loved about the pictures, is how significantly artistic and tender each of them looks. Also with SUGA beautiful straight sleek hair and innocent face, the pictures truly give us a divine vibe.

And given that, it didn’t take much long for the pictures to go viral on the internet, with fans lauding SUGA for his steamy hot appearances in the pictures. With an array of praises and appreciation, SUGA once again got bombed with love.

Take a look-

For the unversed, the K-pop group is on a hiatus. The group’s leader, RM announced about the same last year in around summer. Since then, the boys have been busy focussing on their individual projects, nevertheless each one of them has shone in and out. Not just that, the group is also on the queue to start their mandatory military service soon. Jin, 30, the oldest member of the team began his military training last year on December 13. Earlier, he also shared pictures from his training camp too. For others, they would join the training any time soon.