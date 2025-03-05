BTS Suga’s D-Day Tour Makes It To Kia Forum Chart, Leaves Fans Nostalgic

BTS, the world’s most popular K-pop band, member Suga, also known as Agust D, is currently serving his mandatory military service in South Korea. Suga’s real name is Min Yoon-gi. However, he made it to the headlines when one of his fan pages re-shared a post uploaded by Keyboardist Changhyun Kim, who was one of the band members of BTS Suga. With this share, the fans found Suga’s new achievement as he made it to the Kia Forum chart.

The shared photo shows a glimpse of a wall of Kia Forum featuring Suga’s name—Suga (3X). This is a tribute to his 3 sold-out D-Day tour concerts, with a shocking emoji in the caption. As Suga makes it to the Kia Forum chart, fans couldn’t resist praising the global artist and his contribution to the music field.

Sharing this news, the fan page wrote nostalgically, “We’re absolutely still in awe of the magic of the D-DAY Tour era.”

A user wrote, “I’m glad Yoongi worked with such an amazing team appreciate him.”

The second said, “King will be remembered for long long time.”

The third said, “I AM STILL IN AWE OF D DAY. THE MUSIC, THE CONCERTS.”

Kia Forum is an arena in California, United States. D-Day is his first solo studio album, released in April 2023. In the same year, he embarked on another tour called the Suga Agust D Tour. Suga joined military service in September 2023 and is expected to be discharged in June 2025.