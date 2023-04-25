Happy Birthday Arijit Singh: How the singer shaped versatility

Arijit Singh’s songs aren’t just limited to what we generally address them to; sad and melancholic, but much more than that

Pinpointing his journey from the popular reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005, Arijit Singh has come a long way ever since. Arijit Singh proved that how your one failure doesn’t define your career after his early elimination from the reality show. The singer has surpassed all of it with his work and mellifluous voice. His songs are all-time chartbusters on your playlists.

However, Arijit Singh almost got cliched with the melancholy tone in his voice over the years. But the singer took a defined leap in the further years shaping his versatility and proving that he is much more than what we generally address him to! And today, on his birthday, it’s something that we demand from ourselves to celebrate this humble soul and his versatile articulations as a singer, on his birthday. Arijit Singh celebrates his 36th birthday today. Here we have shared a wide range of songs that define him to be an ‘all-rounder’

Sooraj Dooba Hai- From the movie Roy

One of the most underrated movies, ‘Roy’ has some of the most underrated songs. And Sooraj Dooba Hai, sung by Arijit Singh, remains as one. However, not denying that the music did make quite a buzz when it got released, but somewhere, it just sank in the crowd, just like the movie. This song happens to be one of Arijit’s masterpieces.

Palat- Main Tera Hero

Remember this quirky movie starring Ileana D’Cruz and Varun Dhawan? Back in 2014. A typical commercial film. The song ‘Palat…tera dhyan kidhar hai, ye tera hero idhar hai’ became famous soon too! But what got us absolutely awestruck is that Arijit Singh brought in the perfect nuances and quirk of this massy song. It is absolutely different from the above one.

Kabira- Yeh Jawaani Yeh Deewani

The song makes you crave your roots! Ever pondered about a scenario when you are living abroad, thinking of your country, your home, or the old lanes where you used to play? Feeling like your roots are calling you back? Kabira brings that to you!

Phir Mohabbat- Murder 2

To be in love, to fall in love again! The song caters to such vibes in totality! And what remains magical when you hear this is how Arijit Singh plays with his soothing vocals, igniting the fire of romance in your heart!