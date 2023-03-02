Blackpink is one of the trendiest bands, as anyone familiar with K Pop will attest. How well-versed in Jennie, Rose, Lisa, and Jennie are you, though? Learn more about the group with the help of these fantastic facts! We also have more K-Pop content available if you like this.

2016 saw their debut.

Blackpink released its debut album of singles back in 2016! They had to attend a particular K Pop school, like many other K Pop bands, to learn everything there is to know about being a pop star, and they had to battle other girls for a spot in the round. They had their first number-one success with the song “Boombayah” off their debut album, Square One.

Their name has an intriguing origin.

A dark, edgy colour like black paired with sweet, softer colours like pink is how the term “blackpink” was coined. The many personalities of the Blackpink members are intended to be reflected. Also, it is intended to demonstrate the strength of feminine things. Cool!

They come from many locations.

Jisoo is an Australian born in New Zealand, but Rose was born and reared in South Korea. Jennie and Lisa both have New Zealand connections. Jennie is originally from Thailand. They are all genuine globetrotters, but they all had to relocate to South Korea to train for Blackpink, where they are currently situated.

They set new records.

In their short time together, Blackpink has shattered many records. The most watched live video, the most watched video overall, and a song with 1 billion views are all included in this! In addition, they are the second-most followed K Pop band on Spotify and were named the “Most Influential Celebrities” by Forbes magazine in 2019! That’s close to 30 million Spotify users!

They can speak numerous languages.

The girls can communicate in Thai, English, Japanese, and Chinese in addition to their shared fluency in Korean. Lisa is fluent in all five languages and has the most excellent speaking ability! Wow! In their songs, they utilize these abilities by flipping between languages.

