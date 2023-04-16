Arijit Singh‘s voice is truly enchanting, capable of taking listeners on a magical journey with just a few notes. His music has become a staple in numerous Bollywood films, evoking emotions and resonating with millions of fans worldwide. Despite owning a house in Mumbai, Arijit chooses to reside in his hometown of Jiaganj in West Bengal. He has settled his family there, and while he travels to Mumbai for work, he prefers to keep his distance from the industry to stay focused.

Although Arijit is highly regarded for his work, many people in the industry describe him as a recluse. However, Arijit believes that being somewhat reclusive is beneficial, allowing him to stay grounded and concentrate on his music.

In a chat with Bombay Times, Arijit Singh opened up on being reclusive and how it helps him to stay focused on his work. He said, “I feel it’s important to be reclusive — it makes one strong, focused and the distractions are fewer. If I meet someone, it should elevate my life. So, I let life decide who I am going to meet instead of making a plan with someone. But yes, I do think of some of my friends, who may be far away, but are still close to my heart.”

Adding on how he process through his iconic songs that he has sung to date, he said, “Rabindranath Tagore has said, ‘It is difficult to be simple’. If I get something right with all my heart, no matter how difficult it is, I would be able to put it in a simple manner. So I try to get the song as a whole, identify minute details in the art and try to perfect it until it’s done. This can go wrong if I don’t let go and surrender to the art. I let my art do its job, I am just a machine.” As quoted by ETimes.

