Listening to music can reduce stress, improve mood, and boost creativity: Nazre Inayat

Author: Srividya Rajesh
05 Oct,2023 13:41:43
Actress Nazre Inayat who was last seen in Dangal’s Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2 is passionate about music. She has a very good sense of music and uses it as an inspiration to make her day better.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Nazre talks about her passion for music.

What is your go-to song?

My go-to song is “Chand Tare Tod laun, sari duniya par main chaaun”. It is a motivational and uplifting track from the Bollywood movie “Yess Boss”. It inspires me to push my limits and chase my dreams.

For many people, their go-to song lifts their mood and energizes them after a long day. For me, It could be anything from a peppy pop number to a soulful ballad, depending on my mood.

What is the one song that makes you very happy and charged up after a tiring day?

After a tiring day, I meditate and relax and listen to some music pieces for meditation. It could be music from “New Earth records” or simply the jap of “OM”

The significance of listening to songs for you is:

Listening to music can have various benefits, such as reducing stress, improving mood, boosting creativity, and enhancing cognitive performance.

What is your favourite song?

I don’t stick to any song for long. I change my playlist regularly, but my favourite song which I listen the most is a sufi song “Tu Jhoom” from Coke Studio sang by Naseebo Lal & Abida Parveen

What is the one song that has one memory related to it?

“Kajra re” song from “Bunty and Babli” was the song I performed on stage when I was 5 years old.

What is your favourite Hindi song?

As earlier mentioned, I don’t stick to any one song, but for the sake of the question, my answer would be ” Zindagi ki yahi reet hai” from “Mr. India”

Lyrics of that one song that you remember to the T?

The lyrics of “Who says” go like this: “Who says
Who says you’re not perfect
Who says you’re not worth it
Who says you’re the only one that’s hurting
Trust me.”

Your Favourite Dance Song?

Bollywood songs make me groove. I like to dance to the songs from “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar” like “Maine pi rakhi hai” and “Show me the Thumka”

A song that you love singing to your life partner?

A song that I would love to sing to my life partner (which is yet to come) will be “Love Me Like You Do” by Ellie Goulding.

A song that describes your family:

I am very close to my mother, so if I say a song that describes my family is definitely “Meri Pyari Ammi Jo hai “ from Secret Superstar.

