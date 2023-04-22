Met Gala 2023: Blackpink Rose to attend along with BTS Jimin, RM and others

The K-pop idols starting, from Blackpink Rose to BTS boys are all going to make a grand entry at Met Gala 2023, read

The upcoming Met Gala considered one of the most significant fashion events of the year, has piqued the interest of many, as the guest list remains a mystery until the last moment. Speculations regarding the possible attendees have been circulating, and it has been reported that popular K-pop group BTS may make their debut appearance at the event.

According to a source close to Republic World, BTS members RM, also known as Namjoon, and Jimin are rumoured to be walking the prestigious red carpet. Should this be the case, it would mark the first time BTS has been invited to attend the Met Gala.

K-pop popularity

Given the global popularity and massive fandom that the K-pop idols enjoy, all eyes are on whether they will make an appearance at the event. It is predicted by WWD Korea that Jimin, who serves as a brand ambassador for Dior and Tiffany and Co, may grace the occasion, while RM, the ambassador for Bottega Veneta, may also join the red carpet under the brand’s banner. However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Blackpink Rose and Jennie to attend Met Gala 2023

According to recent reports by WWD Korea, two members of the popular K-pop group BLACKPINK, Jennie and Rosé, may be invited to attend the Met Gala this year. Jennie and Rosé hold the positions of global ambassadors for Chanel, Saint Laurent, and Sulwhasoo, and thus, it is expected that they may make an appearance at the prestigious event. Rosé, who made her debut at the Met Gala in 2021, is speculated to be on the guest list once again this year. On the other hand, Jennie, will make her red carpet debut at the Met Gala, if she decides to grace it.