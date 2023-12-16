Music is an embodiment of mind, soul and body for me: Singer Khushi Sadry

Khushi Sadry, a Mumbai-based singer, fashion model, and skilled actress, has been captivating audiences since the young age of 5. With over 900 live performances worldwide, her talent transcends borders. Khushi’s artistic journey extends beyond music, showcasing her versatility as an actress in notable short films like ‘Showreel’ and ‘Miss You,’ along with a stint in the Hollywood movie ‘Dream of Consciousness.’

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Khushi talks about her love for music and her favourites.

Read here.

What is your go-to song?

‘Kar Har Maidaan Fateh’ from Sanju. Even my own released song, ‘Tight Hug Sohneya.’

What is the one song that makes you very happy and charged up after a tiring day?

‘Love You Zindagi’ from Dear Zindagi

The significance of listening to songs for you is?

For me, music is an embodiment of my mind, soul & body. I eat & breathe music. Music is everything to me.

What is your favourite song?

Shallow song from A Star is Born

What is the one song that has one memory related to it?

‘Tamma Tamma’- I opened all of my Live singing shows for Salman Khan sir’s Da-bangg World tour with this song. So it is a great memory.

What is your favourite Hindi song?

‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ from Qurbani

Lyrics of that one song that you remember to the T?

My heart will go on from Titanic. Love me like you do from 50 Shades of Grey

Your favourite dance song?

Besharam Rang, Garmi Garmi from Street Dancer 3D, Koi Kahe from Dil Chahta Hai, the list is endless.

A song that you love singing to your life partner?

I’m single. I don’t have a life partner but I like Tum Kya Mile from Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani & Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye from Jurm.

A song that describes your family?

The title song of Hum Saath Saath Hain for parents, ‘Yeh To Sach Hai Ke Bhagwan Hai’ – from Hum Saath Saath Hain.