Neha Kakkar, known for her melodious voice and ability to perform in a variety of genres, has become one of the most sought-after playback singers in the Indian music industry. Her song ‘Aankh Maare’ became a huge hit and has been remixed several times. She is known for her live performances and has won the hearts of many with her energetic stage presence. Neha’s ability to connect with the audience through her songs is what sets her apart from others.

On the other hand, Badshah is a rapper and producer who has revolutionized the rap genre in India. He has been credited with popularizing the hip-hop and rap scene in India and has been a major influence on the Indian music industry. His songs are known for their catchy beats and lyrics, making them the perfect party numbers. Badshah’s tracks such as ‘DJ Waley Babu’ and ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai’ are still a hit among the youth and are considered anthems of the party scene.

Overall, both Neha Kakkar and Badshah are talented musicians and it is tough to choose between the two. While Neha’s voice and stage presence can win the hearts of many, Badshah’s unique style and contribution to the rap genre cannot be ignored. It ultimately depends on personal preferences and the type of music one likes to listen to. If you are someone who loves romantic and melodious songs, then Neha Kakkar is the perfect choice for you. On the other hand, if you are someone who loves fast-paced and energetic tracks, then Badshah is the perfect choice for you.

Both Neha Kakkar and Badshah have a large following and it is up to you to decide who your favorite singer is. Whether it is Neha’s melodious voice or Badshah’s unique style, both of them have made a huge impact on the music industry and have won the hearts of many with their music.