Rare video of Arijit Singh interacting with a kid goes viral, watch

Arijit Singh, the renowned and incredibly talented singer, has once again captured the hearts of his fans with his humble nature. In a delightful video that has taken the internet by storm, we witness the superstar engaging in a casual and down-to-earth interaction with a young kid from his neighbourhood. With a playful smile adorning his face, Arijit effortlessly sheds the aura of stardom, transforming into a friendly and approachable person. It’s heartwarming to see him connecting with the young fan, sharing laughter, and treating the moment with utmost simplicity. Arijit Singh’s ability to effortlessly bridge the gap between stardom and ordinary life is truly remarkable, reminding us all that even the biggest stars can have fun and be relatable. His humility continues to shine bright, leaving us in awe and admiration for the man behind the soul-stirring melodies.

Arijit Singh’s viral video

In the video that’s been surfacing on YouTube, we can see Arijit Singh in his casual adorn while he interacts all whole-hearted with his little fan. The video garnered immense love from the netizens in no time. And fans couldn’t stop gushing over his down-to-earth nature.

Check out the video:

Reactions

One wrote, “Yaar itna bada aadmi ho gaya itna talent hai isme phir bhi kya majal hai thodi bhi ghamand ho bahut hi masoom aur bahut hi sidhe hai Arijit sir”

Another wrote, “অরিজিতের এই সাধারণভাবে থাকাটাই তাকে আরও বেশি অসাধারণ করে তোলে (This ordinariness of Arijit makes him even more extraordinary) And the word “Airee”so lovely”

A third user wrote, “Bengali logo ki ek khasiyat hoti hai wo log kitna b kaamyaab kyu naa hojaae lekin down to earth hi hote hai. Aur Arijit ki mom Bengali hai”

A fourth one added, “Arijit unbelievably simple living and high thinking.. looking sooo relaxed and satisfied .. eyes brimming with affection for his stepdaughter.. God bless !”