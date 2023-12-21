‘Tum agar saath dene ka’ is my favourite song: Reena Kapoor

Talented actress Reena Kapoor who is a natural performer, seen in successful projects like Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, Badii Devrani, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, RadhaKrishn, Ranju Ki Betiyaan, Dheere Dheere Se etc, loves to indulge in listening to music.

She talks about the importance of music in her life.

Read on.

What is your go-to song?

‘Don’t worry be happy’

What is the one song that makes you very happy and charged up after a tiring day?

‘Nothing’s gonna stop us now’

Significance of listening to songs for you is:

Music soothes.

What is your favourite song?

‘Tum agar sath dene ka wada karo’

What is the one song that has one memory related to it?

‘Cheri Cheri Lady’ by Modern Talking takes me back in time when I was very young. Once I came back from school in Calcutta and was so exhausted that I just went off to sleep with my eldest sister in her room who was a teenager at that time. She was listening to this song and I had the most dreamy and beautiful sleep. Since then I become very nostalgic hearing this song and other songs from that album.

What is your favourite Hindi song?

‘Tum agar sath dene ka’

Your Favourite Dance Song?

‘Kawa kawa kawa ( aaj mera jee karda’

A song that you love singing to your life partner?

We are not very filmy, so we don’t sing to each other and stuff.

A song that describes your family:

Can’t think of any😊