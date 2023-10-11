Wanna Have Great Singer Arijit Singh Singing At Your Wedding? Take A Look At What He Will Charge

Arijit Singh the iconic singer is sensational and the youth of today, indeed connects with him for all the emotions in its right place!! Arijit Singh’s songs have made people smile, laugh and even cry. There is a song sung by Arijit Singh for every occasion, good or bad, happy or sorrowful!! His chartbuster songs are in plenty and we all have our favourite playlist of the Arijit Singh bests.!! Well, have you ever wondered what Arijit Singh will claim when he is called to sing at a wedding live?

Or do you have the thought of inviting Arijit Singh to sing on the joyous occasion of your wedding? Then you must know all of these facts about Arijit Singh and know how expensive he is!!

A report on siasat dot com talked about this and we take reference for the same from this story.

It is very rare that Arijit Singh performs live at events. And when he does perform, it is believed to be special. It surely has to be a high-profile wedding. But whenever he performs, he reportedly charges at least Rs 5 crore, which is the highest by any Bollywood star.

Are you ready to call him for a live performance at your wedding? What is the favourite Arijit Singh song that you like? You can name your list here.

And do give it a thought of hosting Arijit Singh for a live event!! He will surely spread his magical charm via his scintillating and soulful singing!!