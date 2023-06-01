Watch: Musician Sai Godbole creates a soothing song using all Arijit Singh’s popular tracks

Sai Godbole is a talented singer on Instagram who captivates her followers with melodious renditions of hit tracks. She adds her own twists to the songs, showcasing her creativity. Recently, she impressed her audience by creating a remarkable composition using the titles of Arijit Singh’s popular tracks. Sai’s innovative approach and love for music make her a standout artist to watch on social media.

Sai Godbole’s rendition

The viral sensation shared a video, doing a cover for the popular Arijit Singh’s song Tere Hawale. The singer hit the right notes like a pro, leaving entire internet wowed with her amazing voice. The video went viral in no time, garnering millions of views and likes from Arijit Singh’s fans.

Check it out-

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Wrote a little ‘tere hawale’ (Sai’s version)❤

Which lyric is your favourite?

Also… Arijit singh >>>>🥺”

Reactions

Netizens couldn’t hold back but go all love with Sai’s amazing voice in the video. One wrote, “This is want content should be like! So creative and meaningful ♥ keep it up!”

Another wrote, “Bro killed it🔥 gonna make edit on this keep rocking”

A third user wrote, “the best part with he great singing is that it isn’t random a mix-up of the titles, they still mean something. not headless words, but actually meaningfully changed lyric. and “Apna bana le Rasiya.” Ayee Haye”

A fourth one wrote, “The most melodious piece I ever heard on the internet! Incredible talent and skill”