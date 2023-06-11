When Arijit Singh came running with his wife to cast vote like a simple man, watch throwback video

Renowned for his soul-stirring melodies, Arijit Singh proved that his humility extends far beyond his mesmerizing voice. In a heartwarming incident that quickly went viral, the singing sensation was caught on camera rushing to cast his vote, accompanied by his wife. The video captured the essence of Arijit’s down-to-earth nature, as he sprinted with enthusiasm, not letting his celebrity status hinder his civic duty.

Fans around the world couldn’t help but applaud his simplicity, as he effortlessly shattered the perception of an aloof superstar. With his genuine commitment to his responsibilities as a citizen, Arijit Singh showcased that no matter how famous or busy one may be, voting remains a crucial part of participating in the democratic process. This viral moment was a refreshing reminder that even the biggest stars can embody humility and inspire millions with their genuine actions. Arijit Singh, the voice that touches hearts, continues to win over the world not only with his exceptional talent but also with his commendable simplicity.

Arijit Singh’s throwback video

In the video, we can see Arijit Singh running along with his wife to cast their votes. The video got viral in no time, with fans praising Arijit Singh’s simplicity in the video. The popular singer can be seen without any bodyguards, reaching at the place on his bike. He then ran inside with his wife, to cast their votes.

Check out below-

Reactions

Fans couldn’t help but praise Arijit Singh’s simplicity once again. One wrote, “लताजी के जैसा अवॉर्ड और राष्ट्रीय सम्मान अरिजीत सिंह को प्राप्त होगा। ये मेरे शब्द हे आज की तारीख में। भारत का असली सोना है अरिजित सिंह। लताजी की तरह अरिजित सिंह भी बड़े लंबे अरसे तक गायकी में प्रतिष्ठित रहेंगे। इन्हिके कारण भारतीय संगीत जिंदा है।“ (Arijit Singh will get award and national honor like Lataji. These are my words as of today. Arjit Singh is the real gold of India. Like Lataji, Arijit Singh will also be respected in singing for a long time. Indian music is alive because of them.)

Another wrote, “Everyone is appreciating Arijit’s simplicity…look at his wife. What a women she is Being a wife of such a popular singer she’s so down to earth. And then comes Ranu Mondal”

A third user wrote, “No luxurious car, No body guard ,No attitude ,No showoff only legendary smile on face”