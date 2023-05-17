ADVERTISEMENT
When Ranbir Kapoor, Irrfan Khan to Sonu Nigam all went praises for Atif Aslam, watch

A video caught our attention recently where we can see RK, Irrfan Khan to Sonu Nigam and others going all praises for the singer Atif Aslam. Scroll down beneath to check on the video-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
17 May,2023 00:05:27
Atif Aslam, his voice transcends borders. Music enthusiasts all across globe resonates with his name and work. All thanks to his mellifluous voice. His breakthrough came in 2004 when he burst onto the music scene with the chart-topping hit “Aadat,” which instantly garnered attention and established him as a force to be reckoned with in the Pakistani music industry.

With time, he became popular worldwide and in India too. The singer gave his voice in several movies so far. And here’s what the B-town actors and singers have to say about him.

Sonu Nigam on Atif Aslam

We can hear him saying, “I don’t know whether you know this or not, but as a singer, I’m telling you I find this so cute. Yeah, this is such a cute thing. I think a lot of people working here for this.”

Arman Malik on the legendary singer

In an interview, Armaan Malik said, “I would like to do some song with him and I would sing Jeena Jeena for him. Actually I’ve had a very cool Atif Aslam moment.” He added, how they performed together in a show three years back and said, “ we sang Jeena Jeena together on stage. So I think that’s a very beautiful moment”

When Ranbir Kapoor got all praises for Atif

In an interview, the actor opened up how popular Atif and his voice is in India. He also added, “Credit has to give be given to Atif. He’s a wonderful singer. I love his voice.”. He gave his voice in the RK movie Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.

Neha Kakkar talking about Atif in a live show

Neha Kakkar opened up on stage asserting that how she is a huge fan of the singer.

Check out the video below-

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

