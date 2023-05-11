ADVERTISEMENT
Music | News

Arijit Singh Health: Singer to go on two-week bed rest

Arijit Singh recently got badly injured during his live concert, the actor has undergone treatment and is now on two-week bed rest. Read below to know the details

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 May,2023 18:30:47
Arijit Singh Health: Singer to go on two-week bed rest

A video went viral from Arijit Singh’s live concert, where we could see a fan pulling his hand, that led the singer go badly injured. Singh could be heard saying, “My hand is shaking right now. I can’t move my hand,” since the very incident, the actor has been on complete bed rest.

Arijit Singh has always hailed for his humble gesture. The singer is one of the most loved playback singers in the country, and his down-to-earth nature and simplicity won millions of hearts over the years.

Arijit Singh’s humble gesture to the fan

Even though the actor got badly injured, he can be seen humbly making his fan understand. He said, “If I can’t perform, you won’t be able to have fun. It’s as simple. You pulled me like that and now my hand is still shaking. Should I leave?” to which the crowd said ‘no’, he then added, “You people should understand. You are all grown-up, right? You are a mature person. Why you have to pull me like that? See, now I can’t even move my hand.” As quoted by TOI.

Doctor advises the singer for two-week rest

Following the incident, Arijit underwent immediate on-stage treatment for his sprained hand. However, the acclaimed singer continues to face challenges in his recovery. While his team remains tight-lipped about specific details surrounding the incident, reports indicate that medical professionals have advised Arijit to take a minimum of two weeks’ rest for a full and complete recovery. On a positive note, his team members have assured fans that Arijit’s recuperation is progressing well and that the injury, fortunately, is not of grave concern.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Watch: An Arijit Singh fan singing ‘Hawayein’ while paragliding is winning internet
Watch: An Arijit Singh fan singing ‘Hawayein’ while paragliding is winning internet
Bollywood singer Arijit Singh gets badly injured after a fan pulled his hand
Bollywood singer Arijit Singh gets badly injured after a fan pulled his hand
Arijit Singh initiates to build hospital in West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee offers help
Arijit Singh initiates to build hospital in West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee offers help
Viral Video: Arijit Singh’s doppelganger is making internet go gaga
Viral Video: Arijit Singh’s doppelganger is making internet go gaga
Watch: Rahul Vaidya pours praises for Arijit Singh, latter says ‘arrey…chup re’
Watch: Rahul Vaidya pours praises for Arijit Singh, latter says ‘arrey…chup re’
Throwback to when Arijit Singh apologised to Salman Khan publicly for his misconduct at an award function
Throwback to when Arijit Singh apologised to Salman Khan publicly for his misconduct at an award function
Latest Stories
Watch: Siddharth Nigam showcases his grand football play at All Stars Footy League
Watch: Siddharth Nigam showcases his grand football play at All Stars Footy League
Priyanka Chopra talks about her relationships before she got married to Nick Jonas, read
Priyanka Chopra talks about her relationships before she got married to Nick Jonas, read
TMKOC Producer Asit Modi To Take Legal Action Against Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal as latter accuses him of s*xual assault
TMKOC Producer Asit Modi To Take Legal Action Against Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal as latter accuses him of s*xual assault
Watch: An old video of Atif Aslam singing ‘Bheegi Yaadein’ at live concert goes viral
Watch: An old video of Atif Aslam singing ‘Bheegi Yaadein’ at live concert goes viral
Viral Photos: Ashi Singh goes on ice cream date
Viral Photos: Ashi Singh goes on ice cream date
Alia Bhatt acknowledges the privilege she has as starkid and says ‘I never take my work for granted’
Alia Bhatt acknowledges the privilege she has as starkid and says ‘I never take my work for granted’
Read Latest News