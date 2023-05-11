Arijit Singh Health: Singer to go on two-week bed rest

Arijit Singh recently got badly injured during his live concert, the actor has undergone treatment and is now on two-week bed rest. Read below to know the details

A video went viral from Arijit Singh’s live concert, where we could see a fan pulling his hand, that led the singer go badly injured. Singh could be heard saying, “My hand is shaking right now. I can’t move my hand,” since the very incident, the actor has been on complete bed rest.

Arijit Singh has always hailed for his humble gesture. The singer is one of the most loved playback singers in the country, and his down-to-earth nature and simplicity won millions of hearts over the years.

Arijit Singh’s humble gesture to the fan

Even though the actor got badly injured, he can be seen humbly making his fan understand. He said, “If I can’t perform, you won’t be able to have fun. It’s as simple. You pulled me like that and now my hand is still shaking. Should I leave?” to which the crowd said ‘no’, he then added, “You people should understand. You are all grown-up, right? You are a mature person. Why you have to pull me like that? See, now I can’t even move my hand.” As quoted by TOI.

Doctor advises the singer for two-week rest

Following the incident, Arijit underwent immediate on-stage treatment for his sprained hand. However, the acclaimed singer continues to face challenges in his recovery. While his team remains tight-lipped about specific details surrounding the incident, reports indicate that medical professionals have advised Arijit to take a minimum of two weeks’ rest for a full and complete recovery. On a positive note, his team members have assured fans that Arijit’s recuperation is progressing well and that the injury, fortunately, is not of grave concern.