Bigg Boss Fame Manisha Rani And Music Sensation Neha Kakkar Join Together For A Project; Tony Kakkar Say "Love You ...."

Bigg Boss fame Manisha Rani has been in the news as one of the most popular celebrities in the recently concluded Bigg Boss OTT 2. She has also been in the news as the rumoured girlfriend of Tony Kakkar. However, in a media report, Manisha Rani had clearly clarified that she is not dating Tony, and that they are very good friends.

Now, comes the big association of the ‘very good friend’ of Tony collaborating with Tony’s sister and music heartthrob, Neha Kakkar. Seems like the family is in awe of Manisha now!!

Neha and Manisha have posed together and have announced a new collaboration. This news has been put out by the two of them on social media. Does this interest you? It surely does interest us, as they both are powerhouses of talent.

Manisha writes on social media,

“Reel coming soon with my favourite & pyari, Neha Kakkar Di, Love uh Nehu”

Response to Manish Instagram Post

Neha Kakkar Commented “Awww.. Love you too Pyari Manisha”, Tony Kakkar Commented “Love You Both”

You can check their picture too here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

The two of them who have their own unique taste in fashion and styling, look commendable in this picture. Fashion goals mastered, is what we can say for both of them!!

Are you looking forward to this reel that is in the making? We love Nehu and Manisha for coming together this way!!

And wonder what Tony has to say about this collaboration. ((Wink Wink).

We will surely keep you all updated the moment we hear more about this hot and sensational collaboration at work of Neha Kakkar and Manisha Rani!!

