“His expressive voice, singing technique…”, composer Lalit Pandit on what makes Arijit Singh stand out

On Arijit Singh’s 36th birthday, composer Lalit Pandit went all praises for the singer, read

Arijit Singh and Lalit Pandit have worked together in an album. Arijit worked with Lalit during his initial days in the industry, when he just finished of with Fame Gurukul, where he was also termed as the winner. The singer since then has come a long way. Today, Singh is hurled as one of the most leading singers from the industry.

Speaking of Lalit Pandit, the popular and celebrated music composer recently in an interview heaped praises for Arijit Singh and asserted that he always knew that Singh will make it big in life.

Lalit recalling his first meeting with Arijit said, “I first met Arijit through Mr Ramesh Taurani. Three young people had just finished off a reality show called Gurukul in which Arijit was a winner. There were two more people Shamit and Mona all of whom TIPS had signed as their artists, to be launched with an album. Rameshji asked me if I could train them further and if I could work about six songs as an album. I agreed and met Arijit, Shamit and Mona. They looked excited to work with me and they were very curious to see how songs are made and how things take up shape in music.”

He added, “It was great fun. I interacted with them and worked on making this album, according to their strengths as singers! My assistants and I noticed clearly, Arijit had a clear edge over the rest and he sang wonderfully! He was good.”

After the two worked together in an album, Lalit said, that Arijit maintained contact with him ever after. Lalit asserted, “After the album was finished Arijit still kept coming and sort of assisted me in doing scratches and voice dubs for a while. I still have some of his scratch recordings that we did together and they sound wonderful indeed. Arijit sang his first song in a studio for me for this album. We had made it together and since he had rehearsed the song for many days, he really cracked it well. It was a beautiful song but for some reason the album never released. I don’t know why.”

He added, “After assisting me for a while he moved on and worked and learnt with Pritam. It’s here that he got some really wonderful songs and started making a mark in the industry. He sang songs of different genres and kept growing and growing. He sang wonderful songs for Mukesh Bhatt and others who have an ear for music. Arijit’s parents are musical people, he had told me once when I asked how music came to him and if there was a family background. There indeed was. His father is a Punjabi Sikh and mother is a Bengali. Arijit’s father sings as well and he has learnt music as a child.”

Talking about what makes the Kabira singer stand out from the rest, Lalit Pandit said, “The part that makes Arijit different from the others is his expressive voice, singing technique and the riyaz that he has done and worked hard on. You may have a God-gifted voice and everything, but if you have not practised and if you don’t keep practising you won’t make it. He has worked very hard and I have seen him struggle. He is very intelligent and humble.” As quoted by ETimes.