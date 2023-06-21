Music has a profound effect on me: Musician Stephen Devassy on World Music Day

Stephen Devassy the talented musician, composer and keyboardist, has had a great passion for music from a young age. His versatility is showcased through his exploration of various styles of music such as classical, blues, classic rock, jazz, Carnatic, and world music fusion. On the occasion of World Music Day today (21 June), we have Stephen talking about how music has impacted his life for the good.

What is your go-to song?

A song that instantly fills me with energy, happiness, and enthusiasm is Ye Dosti from the movie Sholay and songs like Bachna Ae Haseeno. These upbeat tracks, reminiscent of R.D. Burman’s musical style, hold a special place in my heart. Their groovy beats and lively melodies uplift my spirits and give me a renewed sense of optimism.

What is the one song that has one memory related to it?

I actually had the incredible opportunity to produce a remix of the song Ye Dosti for a South Indian movie, and it was a truly special experience for me. The music and lyrics resonated with me on a deep level, and I felt a strong connection to the song.

The lyrics of a song that has worked wonders for you:

The lyrics of Ye Dosti resonate with me deeply, as I greatly value the importance of friendship and cherish the connections I have. These songs act as a source of inspiration and remind me of the joy that comes from maintaining and nurturing friendships.

Your Favourite Dance Song?

When it comes to performing on stage or dancing, there is one song that never fails to ignite my excitement, Lungi Dance. This song is bursting with energy, and whenever I have the opportunity to dance or play music for others, I can’t resist including it in the lineup. There’s a particular step in the song that I have memorized and practised extensively. It is fascinating to see how other singers, when performing this song, naturally groove to the rhythm and execute the same steps. Lungi Dance is undeniably a fun-filled track that holds a special place in my heart, and I have always cherished the joy it brings.

A song that you love singing to your life partner?

If I were to dedicate a song to my life partner and the love of my life, I would choose either Fearless or Love Story. These two songs hold a special place in my heart. I learned to play “Love Story” on the piano during my school days. Whenever I play these songs, they have a profound effect on me, melting my heart with their deep and meaningful lyrics. Fearless resonates deeply with who I am as an individual.

Your best composition?

One of the most meaningful compositions I have ever created is titled Forgiven, which is an instrumental track from my music album called ROMANZA. I wrote this song during a period in my life when I was personally going through immense challenges. Thankfully, I had the unwavering support of my parents and my elder brother, who stood by my side through it all. During those difficult times, I found solace in prayer and sought strength from a higher power. Forgiven, beautifully captures the pain and sadness I experienced during that phase,

but it also reflects how I managed to overcome those struggles and remain firmly grounded.

Another beloved instrumental composition of mine is Mum’s Lullaby which has garnered a significant amount of positive feedback from listeners. It brings me immense joy to know that many people have heard and enjoyed this piece.

Composition of others that you like the most?

One song that beautifully captures the essence of the special bond within a family is from the incredible animated film Moana. The song is Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i – We Know The Way (From Moana), which holds a special place in the hearts of both myself and my son, Shawn.