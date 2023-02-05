One of the most prominent and rising K-pop groups is Red Velvet. The band has amassed a sizable fan base so over years thanks to their incredible singles and solos. Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Yeri, and Joy make up the group, which was formed under the banner of SM Entertainment. The girl group first came together in 2014. Yeri, who became the group’s fifth member the following year in 2015, joined the group.

However, each of the five members has amassed a separate fan base. Additionally, each of them has a distinct global fan base. In light of this, Yeri, one of the group’s most endearing members, released a photo dump from a typical day in her life and it is giving us straight away lifestyle goals. Scroll beneath as we decode on every bit of the pictures-

In the first picture we can see Yeri posing in front of her expensive rack of limited wine edition. The star looked stunning in her gorgeous beige trench coat, that she teamed with a beautiful black beanie cap and minimal makeup.

In the next one we can see her with a bowl of yum ice-cream that she is likely to enjoy over the weekend.

The star went on to share some more pictures from the streets as she heads out in the same outfit. She also shared some candid selfies in the series, looking absolutely cute under the sun. The pictures went viral on the internet, with fans praising her with an array of love emojis.

One wrote, “nyway yerim Your beauty attracted me, but I admire you for the person you are and the joy you’ve brought to my life. you should know that.”

Another wrote, “Eating ice cream in cold weather?? U JUST LIKE ME”

A third user wrote, “y baby 🥺 you really can’t imagine how much I missed you. I hope these difficult days in my life will end soon so that I have more time to continue supporting you as always. I love you so much my princess!! may this 2023 be wonderful for you and yrluvies”