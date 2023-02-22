The crown of sentimental and evocative ballads goes to Arijit Singh. The singer has bagged six Filmfare accolades in addition to a national award for soulful Padmavat song “Binte Dil.” In addition, he crafted his compositional breakthrough in 2021 with “Pagglait.” The vocalist has honed the art of versatility; he can squeal you with heartfelt songs and the next moment get you moving to a party song.

Owing to that, today we at IWMBuzz are here with Arijit Singh’s best songs of all time, scroll down beneath to check on the songs and its beautiful meaningful lyrics.

Mast Magan (Chaahe bhi to bhool na paaye Man mast magan, man mast magan Bas tera naam dohraaye)

The soulful song from the movie 2 States touched millions of hearts. It’s still one of the most loved romantic songs amongst the music lovers. The movie 2 States starred Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The song Mast Magan on YouTube has crossed 50 million views to date.

Kabira (Kaisi teri khudgarzi Lab naamak rame na mishri Kaisi teri khudgarzi Tujhe preet purani bisri)

The song from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani still remains one of the divine songs to listen to. The song sequence features Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and Kalki Koechlin. The song has earned over 300 million views on YouTube.

Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage (Dil Ka Dariya Bah Hi Gaya Ishq Ibadat Bann Hi Gaya Khudko Mujhe Tu Saup De Meri Jarurat Tu Bann Gaya)

The song Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage is from the film Kabir Singh, which features Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the starring roles. The song has crossed over 170 million views on YouTube.

Hamari Adhuri Kahani (Rang thhe, noor tha Jab kareeb tu tha Ek jannat sa tha, yeh jahaan Waqt ki ret pe kuch mere naam sa Likh ke chhod gaya tu kahaan)

The song is from the movie Ae Dil Hain Mushkil. The movie starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The movie while sparks with pure love and heartfelt stories, the song remains one of the serene classics, that’s still ring in our playlists.