Unarguably one of the most popular singers, Arijit Singh is the ruler of millions of Hindi song lovers. The mesmerizing voice, heartfelt lyrics, and deep emotions he portrays through his songs give us goosebumps. He has excelled in almost every genre, but when asked what his major is, it is the emotional touch that keeps fans hooked with him. The crown of sentimental and evocative songs goes to Arijit Singh. His singing talent has bagged him several accolades, including 6 Filmfare and a National award. In addition, he has excelled in Indian Film Pop songs. This list includes ‘Naina,’ ‘Hum Mar Jayenge’, and others.

Check out these 6 Arijit Singh’s Indian Film Pop songs

1) Sawan Aaya Hai

The film Creature 3D has a filmy pop song in the voice of Arijit Singh. It has perfect lyrics suiting the monsoon weather and dance. The music video features Bipasha Basu and Imran Abbas. It was released in 2014.

2) Naina

The soundtrack from the 2016 hit movie Dangal, Naina is an emotional portrayal of the feeling of one who goes through a tough time and struggles to achieve goals. And in between, sometimes they feel alone and helpless. Arijit Singh, in collaboration with Pritam Chakraborty, sang this saga.

3) Hum Mar Jayenge

It is a love song from the romantic drama Aashiqui 2 featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor. Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar made us mesmerized with their beautiful voices that became love anthems for many.

4) Chunar

Arijit Singh is the king of emotional songs, and once again he nailed it in this ABCD2 song Chunar where Varun Dhawan remembers his mother and dances to the emotional ballad. It was released in 2015.

5) Dekh Lena

Love and romance is Arijit’s favorite genre, and he made fans go gaga over his song. Tulsi Kumar, Ankit Tiwari, and Arijit Singh sang this beautiful song from Tum Bin 2 in 2016.

6) Khairiyat

This emotional song portrays the feeling of a lover who has to stay away from the person they are for good. Shraddha Kapoor and Late Sushant Singh Rajput amazed us, and Arijit Singh once again stole our hearts. This song is from Chhichhore in 2019.

