Arijit Singh’s O Bedardeya’s classical version is winning internet, watch

A popular singer influencer Abby V is leaving internet all impressed with the classical version of O Bedardeya. The video is going viral on the internet. Check out below

Indian playback singer Arijit Singh‘s mesmerizing vocals have touched the hearts of millions worldwide. Recently, he cast his spell once again with the enchanting track “O Bedardeya” from the popular film “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.”

This song is a true masterpiece, featuring the perfect combination of Pritam’s captivating music, Amitabh Bhattacharya’s heartfelt lyrics, and the compelling presence of renowned actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Abby V’s classical rendition of O Bedardeya

YouTuber Abby V has unveiled a rendition of this beloved track, infused with a classical twist. Abby V’s rendition has received immense praise, capturing the attention and admiration of not only fans but also notable personalities like actor Aparshakti Khurana and singer Sona Mohapatra.

The rendition showcases a seamless blend of classical and contemporary elements, offering a fresh and captivating take on the original composition. We can hear the singer saying, “What if this song had an Indian classical music verse.”

Reactions

One wrote, “Feels like Ahir bhairav, you can join Albela sajan and it will be unblandable beauty”

Another wrote, “Brother you have outdone yourself!!! This is what you call adding a layer of insanity to something that is a classic in itself! रोंगटे खड़े हो गये 👏🏼”

A third user wrote, “Indian classical makes everything better, tunes your body to the music 🔥❤️ thank you for this!’

A fourth user wrote, “I love this song and now your version..WOWWW!!! 🤯

Heartbreak jaisa kyu feel ho rha h mujhe 😭🥹”

