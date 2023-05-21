ADVERTISEMENT
Music | Snippets

Arijit Singh’s O Bedardeya’s classical version is winning internet, watch

A popular singer influencer Abby V is leaving internet all impressed with the classical version of O Bedardeya. The video is going viral on the internet. Check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
21 May,2023 20:12:52
Arijit Singh’s O Bedardeya’s classical version is winning internet, watch

Indian playback singer Arijit Singh‘s mesmerizing vocals have touched the hearts of millions worldwide. Recently, he cast his spell once again with the enchanting track “O Bedardeya” from the popular film “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.”

This song is a true masterpiece, featuring the perfect combination of Pritam’s captivating music, Amitabh Bhattacharya’s heartfelt lyrics, and the compelling presence of renowned actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Abby V’s classical rendition of O Bedardeya

YouTuber Abby V has unveiled a rendition of this beloved track, infused with a classical twist. Abby V’s rendition has received immense praise, capturing the attention and admiration of not only fans but also notable personalities like actor Aparshakti Khurana and singer Sona Mohapatra.

The rendition showcases a seamless blend of classical and contemporary elements, offering a fresh and captivating take on the original composition. We can hear the singer saying, “What if this song had an Indian classical music verse.”

Check out-

Reactions

One wrote, “Feels like Ahir bhairav, you can join Albela sajan and it will be unblandable beauty”

Another wrote, “Brother you have outdone yourself!!! This is what you call adding a layer of insanity to something that is a classic in itself! रोंगटे खड़े हो गये 👏🏼”

A third user wrote, “Indian classical makes everything better, tunes your body to the music 🔥❤️ thank you for this!’

A fourth user wrote, “I love this song and now your version..WOWWW!!! 🤯
Heartbreak jaisa kyu feel ho rha h mujhe 😭🥹”

Arijit Singh’s O Bedardeya’s classical version is winning internet, watch 808921

Arijit Singh’s O Bedardeya’s classical version is winning internet, watch 808923

Arijit Singh’s O Bedardeya’s classical version is winning internet, watch 808924

What are your thoughts on the above video by the singer? Let us know in the comments below and for more
updates stay tuned.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Anuradha Paudwal finds her song recreations horrifying, refers Arijit Singh’s cover ‘Aaj Phir Tum Pe’
Anuradha Paudwal finds her song recreations horrifying, refers Arijit Singh’s cover ‘Aaj Phir Tum Pe’
When Aashiqui 2 director Mohit Suri accused T-Pain of plagiarising Arijit Singh’s Tum Hi Ho
When Aashiqui 2 director Mohit Suri accused T-Pain of plagiarising Arijit Singh’s Tum Hi Ho
Unseen video of a young Arijit Singh performing live will leave you awestruck, watch
Unseen video of a young Arijit Singh performing live will leave you awestruck, watch
When Twitterati got obsessed with Ranbir Kapoor-Arijit Singh (Ran-jit) duo, check out
When Twitterati got obsessed with Ranbir Kapoor-Arijit Singh (Ran-jit) duo, check out
Anand Mahindra’s obsession with Arijit Singh is legit LOL
Anand Mahindra’s obsession with Arijit Singh is legit LOL
Salman Khan fans resonate his life with Arijit Singh’s ‘Bedardeya’
Salman Khan fans resonate his life with Arijit Singh’s ‘Bedardeya’
Latest Stories
IPL 2023: Akash Madhwal trends on Twitter after sensational performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad, check out
IPL 2023: Akash Madhwal trends on Twitter after sensational performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad, check out
“I felt like a widow”, Priyanka Chopra on the death of her first celebrity crush Tupac Shakur
“I felt like a widow”, Priyanka Chopra on the death of her first celebrity crush Tupac Shakur
#Thalapathy68 Update: Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming movie to be directed by Venkat Prabhu
#Thalapathy68 Update: Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming movie to be directed by Venkat Prabhu
AI artist recreates Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and others as elderly women, check out
AI artist recreates Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and others as elderly women, check out
On International Tea Day Yami Gautam Dhar talks about her love for tapri-wali chai
On International Tea Day Yami Gautam Dhar talks about her love for tapri-wali chai
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai Review: Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi (Nahin) Hai
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai Review: Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi (Nahin) Hai
Read Latest News