K-pop group Red Velvet is well-known and expanding quickly. Over the years, the band has amassed a sizable fan base due to its fantastic singles and solos. The group was founded by five incredible women working under the Move to TrashSM Entertainment banner: Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Yeri, and Joy. The girl group was created in 2014. On the other side, Yeri joined the band the next year, in 2015, and became the fifth member.

Red velvet’s member Wendy, whose real name is Son Seung-wan, is a member of the well-known K-pop girl group Red Velvet. She was born in Seoul, South Korea’s Seongbuk-dong neighborhood. One of the group’s major vocalists, Wendy, is renowned for her powerful vocals.

Wendy joined Red Velvet in 2014 and has contributed significantly to their success. “Dumb Dumb,” “Russian Roulette,” and “Peek-a-Boo” are just a few of the hit songs she helped write for the group. Also, Wendy has released various solo projects, such as the song “Like Water,” which garnered praise for Wendy’s passionate and heartfelt vocals.

Wendy has a background in acting and has made appearances in several dramas and TV shows, such as “We Got Married” and “Start-Up.” She is renowned for her strong work ethic, commitment to her art, and amiable and outgoing demeanor. Wendy has a sizable following on social media, where she often shares updates related to her upcoming work with her followers and gives behind-the-scenes moments with her fans.

Wendy’s Picture Appearance

Red Velvet’s Wendy wore a black and white chikankari-embellished outfit. Her hair was styled in a front-bang straight style. She applied brown eyeshadow, pink-tinted blush cheeks, and dark red lipstick for her minimal makeup. She only wears silver hoops as jewelry. In the photo, she leans her chin on his hand and offers the camera an obsessive starry gaze. She captioned her post, “Loooveee youuu How was your time with me today? I was so nervous and nervous but still enjoyed spending time with my lovelies!! Thank you for taking care of dinner”.

