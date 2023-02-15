Red Velvet is a prominent and rising K-pop group. The band has amassed a large fan following over the years due to its incredible singles and solos. The group was formed by five exceptional ladies under the label SM Entertainment: Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Yeri, and Joy. The girl band was founded in 2014. On the other hand, Yeri joined the group the next year, in 2015, becoming the group’s fifth member.

Kang Seul-gi, often known as Seulgi, is a South Korean singer and dancer. She is a part of the Red Velvet female group, Red Velvet – Irene & Seulgi, and the Got the Beat supergroup. Seulgi was the first verified Red Velvet member to be publicly revealed. She was also the first recruit for SM Entertainment Rookies. She joined them at a young age, and lately, on the ‘KBS’ YouTube channel, she disclosed the true reason for joining this agency at such a young age.

Seulgi has a global fan base and is well-known for her heavenly voice and sizzling, fresh, and one-of-a-kind fashion collection. She appears to breathe fashion, and her confidence is equally impressive. She always manages to steal the show with her glitz. She recently shared a photo of herself wearing a grey shirt and denim; scroll down to view her outfit.

Red Velvet’s Seulgi Picture Appearance

Seulgi from Red Velvet donned a grey sleeveless shirt, denim jeans, and a colorful stole. Seulgi styled her hair in a messy middle-parted two-sided braided hairdo. She used orange lipstick and kept her makeup minimal. She wears a gold bracelet as an accessory. Seulgi sits and handles the camera in the first snap, taking a candid shot for the photoshoot. In the second photograph, she covered her head and ears with a stole, placed her hands on her ears, and took a photograph. Red Velvet’s Seulgi captioned her Instagram post, ” @rie_rabbit.”

