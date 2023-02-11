Joy, a pioneering member from the group Red Velvet, has now shared a cute photodump on her active social media handle. The star member has time and again has served fashion goals with her fashion etiquettes and here again, the member from the leading K-pop girl band didn’t fail to drop in fashion goals with her pink adorn. Asserting it as her outfit of the day, Joy got her fans all amused.

In the pictures, that Joy shared on her gram, we can see her wearing a beautiful pink sweater. She topped the sweater on a casual white t-shirt. She completed the look with denim jeans. The actress completed the look with her long beautiful luscious hair. She rounded the look with soft dewy eyes and bright pink lips. Clicking mirror selfies, the star member from the group dropped in pure goals.

The member went on to share some more candid pictures in the photodump, looking all sweet and adorable in all of them. We can see Joy in her different goofy moods in the photodump.

Check out-

One wrote, “dol joy! actress joy! brand ambassador joy! cf queen joy! brand muse joy! mc joy!”

Another wrote, “day by day with joy, but today with pinky joy “

Are you crushing on the above pictures by Joy above? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.

One of the most well-known K-pop girl groups is Red Velvet. There are 5 people in the band: Wendy, Joy, Seulgi, Irene, and Yeri. August of 2014 saw the band’s debut, and ever since then, it has spread across the world as being among the best. The members of the group each have their own distinct online fan bases. All thanks to their lively consistent social media posts.