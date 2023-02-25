Joy, also known as Park Soo-young from Red Velvet is a South Korean singer, dancer, and actress who rose to prominence as a member of the iconic girl group Red Velvet. She was born on the South Korean island of Jeju. Joy is a skilled and varied artist who has established herself in the music and acting industries.

Joy made her Red Velvet start in 2014, and the group soon rose to prominence because of its compelling songs and novel concepts. She is also noted for her powerful voice, danceability, and cheerful personality, all of which have led to her success.

In addition to her music career, Joy has dabbled in acting, appearing in several Korean dramas and films. Joy started acting in the drama “The Liar and His Lover” in 2017. She has subsequently appeared in several other dramas.

Joy of Red Velvet is well-known for her fashion sense and has established herself as a Korean style icon. She has a distinct and diversified sense of design, typically blending and combining numerous elements to create her fashion statement. She is a fashion icon in the K-pop industry, and her outfits continue to inspire her fans. Please scroll down to see her appearance in a recent photo series of herself in all-brown attire.

Red Velvet Joy’s Picture Appearance

Red Velvet’s Joy wore all-brown attire in a brown full-sleeve t-shirt and a brown leather mid-length skirt. She styled her hair in a side-parted plain hairstyle. She did her simple makeup with dark red-colored lipstick. She has a black hair clip, golden ear hoops, rings, and a white mini handbag. In the first picture, she looks at her right side and shows her back outfit and handbag.

In the second image, she sits on the table, takes a picture with her pal, closes her eyes, and makes a cute expression. Joy and her pal sit in the same posture and pose with adorable smiles in the third image. In the fourth image, she shot a selfie of her face with a charming eye expression. Finally, in the last image, she comes down the stairs, glances to her left, and poses candidly. Red Velvet Joy captioned her Instagram story post, “Soon @tods @walterchiapponi.”

