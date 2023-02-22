Red Velvet’s Joy, whose real name is Park Soo-young, is a South Korean singer, dancer, and actress who rose to prominence as a member of the iconic girl group Red Velvet. She was born on Jeju Island, South Korea. Joy is a talented and versatile artist, and she has created a reputation for herself in the music and acting worlds.

Joy made her debut as a member of Red Velvet in 2014, and the group quickly gained popularity for its catchy songs and unique concepts. In addition, she is known for her powerful vocals, dance skills, and bubbly personality, which have helped make her a fan favorite.

Aside from her music career, Joy has also pursued acting, appearing in several Korean dramas and films. Joy made her acting debut in the drama “The Liar and His Lover” in 2017 and has since appeared in several other dramas.

Joy of Red Velvet is known for her fashion sense and has become a style icon in Korea. She has a unique and versatile style, often mixing and matching different fashion items and creating her fashion statement. She is a style icon in the K-pop industry and continues to inspire her fans with her fashion choices. Recently, she shared a picture series of herself in a beautiful off-shoulder mini dress; scroll down to see her outfit appearance.

Red Velvet Joy’s Outfit Appearance

Joy from Red Velvet donned a red off-the-shoulder short dress. She styled her hair in a middle-parted basic straight hairdo. She kept her makeup basic, opting for dark red lipstick. She wears only a black watch as an accessory. In the first photo, she shows a close-up of her face and gives the camera an oozing expression. In the second photograph, she is shot from the front, giving the camera a starry appearance. In the third image, she poses candidly with crossed legs and a tilted head. Finally, she took another close-up of her gorgeous eyes in the fourth photo. Red Velvet’s Joy captioned her post, “.”

What do you think about Red Velvet Joy's picture appearance in a red outfit?