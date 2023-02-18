Red Velvet is a well-known and rapidly developing K-pop group. Because of its great hits and solos, the band has built a considerable fan base over the years. Under SM Entertainment’s banner, the group was created by five amazing ladies: Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Yeri, and Joy. The girl group was formed in 2014. On the other hand, Yeri joined the group the next year, in 2015, becoming its fifth member.

Red Velvet Wendy, whose real name is Son Seung-wan, is a member of the popular K-pop girl group Red Velvet. She was born on February 21, 1994, in Seongbuk-dong, Seoul, South Korea. Wendy is known for her powerful vocals and is considered one of the group’s main vocalists.

Wendy joined Red Velvet in 2014 and has been essential to the group’s success. She has contributed to many of the group’s hit songs, including “Dumb Dumb,” “Russian Roulette,” and “Peek-a-Boo.” In addition, Wendy has also released several solo projects, including the song “Like Water,” which received critical acclaim for her emotional and heartfelt vocals.

Aside from her music career, Wendy has also appeared in several TV shows and dramas, including “We Got Married” and “Start-Up.” She is known for her friendly and outgoing personality, as well as her strong work ethic and dedication to her craft. Wendy has a large following on social media, where she often shares updates and behind-the-scenes moments with her fans.

Red Velvet’s Wendy Picture Appearance

Wendy was mentioned in an Instagram story by the Red Velvet group. Wendy from Red Velvet was dressed in a black printed t-shirt and a dark green sweater jacket. She styles her hair in a messy hair bun with front bangs. She applied dark pink lipstick and kept her makeup minimal. In the first image, she is captured and poses with a pout expression, head tilted, and two fingers showing. In the second image, she sits, places two fingers on her cheeks, and poses charmingly to the camera. “@todayiswendy,” the Red Velvet group captioned the Instagram story post.

