Watch: An Arijit Singh fan singing ‘Hawayein’ while paragliding is winning internet

A video of Arijit Singh’s fan is going viral on the internet, where we can see him paragliding while singing the song ‘Hawayein’, the video is winning over the internet, check out below-

A video has surfaced, capturing two young individuals engaging in paragliding with remarkable finesse while singing Arijit Singh’s renowned track ‘Hawayein.’ The video has garnered widespread admiration, with viewers impressed by their skillful performance. Notably, the accompanying youth in the background is presumed to be their instructor, providing guidance throughout the sport.

The captivating video commences with a group of youthful adventurers soaring through the sky, capturing their exhilarating paragliding experience on camera. As the wind caresses their faces, an infectious melody fills the air, as one of the spirited youths begins to serenade with the soulful rendition of Arijit Singh’s melodious track, ‘Hawayein,’ originally featured in the Bollywood film ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal,’ starring the iconic duo Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

Check out the video below-

Reactions

It did not take long for the video to go viral on the internet. Soon after the video surfaced, netizens dropped praise for the boy for his amazing voice. One wrote, “Your voice is very nice ❤️”, another wrote, “Songs suits on situations ❤️😂”, a third user wrote, “O waao…high feet singing… Nic one..”

Paragliding- Most Loved Adventurous Sport

Paragliding, an air sport that combines the serenity of gliding and the thrill of parachuting, has captivated the hearts of adrenaline junkies around the globe. With its origins rooted in the 1940s, this mesmerizing activity has come a long way, evolving into a popular recreational pursuit that allows enthusiasts to soar high above the ground, carried solely by the winds and their skills.