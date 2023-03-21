Sumedh Mudgalkar and Nia Sharma are turning heads with their new music videos. While Sumedh Mudgalkar is the passionate painter in love, Nia Sharma turns head with her sizzling hot dance performance in the music video. Scroll down beneath to check on the beautiful glimpses from their music videos that they shared.

Sumedh Mudgalkar

The actor who’s known for his work in the show RadhaKrishn took to his Instagram handle to share a glimpse from the new music video, where he features as the passionate painter in ardent love. The actor can be seen syncing to the song Mere Paas Tum Ho, while he paints his muse on his blank canvas.

The actor looked stunning as he wore a stylish embellished white shirt, that he teamed with curled hair. While his co-star looks resplendent in a beautiful blue saree teamed with yellow blouse and gorgeous accessories. Sharing the video, Sumedh Mudgalkar wrote, “Mere Paas Tum Raho is out now ! Show your love ❤”

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma on the other hand took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse from the new music video, Daiyya Daiyya. The MV also features Suniel Shetty. The actress can be seen in a sizzling sequinned hot golden avatar, teamed with her long wavy tresses and bold makeup. Suniel Shetty looks stunning in his tough and rough appeal. Sharing the video, Nia Sharma wrote, “OUT NOW! ✔💃(Link in Bio) Shimmery and sizzling, you don’t want to miss out on the #DaiyyaDaiyya experience ✨ DaiyyaDaiyya OUT NOW on the Saregama Music YouTube channel”

Here take a look-